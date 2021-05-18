British supermodel, actor and social activist Naomi Campbell embraced motherhood as she gave birth to a baby girl today and she took to social media to inform the world.

Minutes after she posted a picture of her newborn’s feet resting on her palm, wishes started pouring from all corners. The 50-year-old called her a blessing and captioned the picture as: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” she finished the post by writing, “There is no greater love.”

Unlike other celebs, Naomi kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps until today. Her relationship details are still unknown. At several interviews, the model had expressed her desire to become a mother but she never revealed her plans to anyone.