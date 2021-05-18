Kamal Hassan’s latest venture is a political thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Titled Vikram, the makers of the movie took to social media to announce in April that the movie has started filming the first schedule. Now, reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a pivotal role in this thriller. But an official announcement is yet to come from the makers or the actors. If Vijay makes an appearance in the movie, this will be his second collaboration with Lokesh after Master.

The thriller which is believed to be set in a restaurant will also feature Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. While the makers did not make an announcement, Fahadh released a statement saying that he is indeed the ‘bad boy’ in Vikram. The movie is bankrolled by Kamal Hassan and R Mahendran and presented by the production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Anirudh Ravichander is creating music for the film. The technical crew also includes Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography and Philomin Raj for editing.

Check out the teaser here:

The movie was targeted for a summer release this year. But, with an increasing number of cases in the country, the release has been shelved. A new release date is yet to be announced.