Vijay Sethupathi has finally cleared the air over his role in Laal Singh Chaddha. There was speculation that the portrayal of Aamir Khan's friend required Vijay to be in shape and when he could not cater to the requirement, Aamir got worked up and Vijay had to quit the movie.

However, Vijay set things straight recently and confirmed that weight was never an issue and that he had to quit the role because he had other work commitments (Vijay will be seen in Pushpa and Uppena this year). The much-awaited Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions film is an adaptation of 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. The dramedy also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh, who were incidentally also a part of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

The film was held over for over two decades as Atul Kulkarni took ten years adapting the

script and another ten to get adaptation rights for the film. Laal Singh Chaddha was about to release on the eve of Christmas last year but the release had to be postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Now the film is slated to release during Christmas 2021.