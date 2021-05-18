Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she tested negative for COVID 19. The actress also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their love and wishes.

In her Instagram stories she wrote, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs...Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus...Anyway thank you for your wishes and love.” The actress was home-quarantined and during this period she shared images of the food dishes she ate while recovering from the virus.

Check out the story here:

Kangana's story on Instagram

The Thalaivi star tested positive in the first week of May and spoke about it on her Instagram. She called the virus a ‘small flu’ and also added that it got ‘too much press.’ While her fanbase rooted for her speedy recovery, most people found the post to be insensitive. Soon after she received severe criticism the actress claimed that Instagram deleted her post.

On the work front, Kangana has Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika 2 in her lineup.