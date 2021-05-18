Actress Rubina Dilaik, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 14, shared a video on Monday documenting her complete experience with COVID-19.

The video, titled ‘My Road to Recovery - Covid Diary’, was shared on Rubina’s official YouTube channel.

The video begins with Rubina taking a rapid antigen test for COVID-19. When she tests positive for the disease, the actress appears excited about the news since she could “donate plasma after a month.” She was heard saying, “Positive? Positive? Yeah! Ek maheene ke baad (after a month), I will donate plasma.”

Rubina Dilaik shared her COVID-19 diagnosis on May 1 and announced that she would be in quarantine for the next 17 days. She has reportedly been in quarantine at her residence in Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina also took her fans through her recovery journey and shared how she was feeling periodically. She initially said she was having a fever, and added that she felt weak and “confused.”

Check out the video here:

Rubina Dilaik then moved on to suggest tips for her fans on how to maintain social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She added that she would support anyone else who was also facing the same struggles. “I am here. If you are also going through COVID, let us fight and come out together.”

The video goes on to show how the house was sanitised, and how her mother and sister Jyotika provided food, medicines and everything else that Rubina needed in a socially-distanced manner.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik admits she will not take her relationship with her husband for granted

Rubina also expressed how grateful she was for the love and support that she received form her family and fans, and broke down while talking about it. She said, “I was thinking of sharing this with you all for a long time. I am extremely blessed, I would say, that I have an amazing family, a loving and caring husband, totally loving and supporting parents. My sisters are amazing, I am extremely grateful. Of course, my fans, I have been reading the wishes.”

Rubina continued to share regular updates about her routine and how she was getting better. She urged fans to pray for anyone else who might be suffering, and added that people could reach out to her if they required her help in any way.

The video ended on a fun, optimistic note, with the actress revealing the foods she ate during the quarantine, including delicious-looking nachos with toppings and fruits.