Bigg Boss 14 has come to an end after a turbulent four month long run and Rubina Dilaik has finally emerged as the winner of season 14. The actor took home the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and prize money of Rs 36 lakhs. Rubina’s husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla was also present at the finale night. They were in fact, the last finalists.

Rubina, who entered the house with Abhinav, had a roller-coaster ride on the show, and even had a disagreement with host Salman Khan over a remark which he made for Rubina’s husband Abhinav. At one point Rubina threatened to leave the show.

Perhaps the most difficult phase for Rubina in the house was when she decided to open up about her marriage to Abhinav and even revealed that they were on the verge of divorce. Rubinas house mates Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arshi Khan all took to social media to congratulate Rubina on her win.