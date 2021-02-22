Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik had openly spoken about going for a divorce with husband and former contestant Abhinav Shukla in the show. However, in a report, she says that this stint on the show mended their relationship. She also added that she will not take this bond for granted anymore.

In her comment, she stated, "It will be ever evolving and not for a single day will I take my relationship for granted again. That's a promise I have made."

The winner also previously got into a clash with another contestant on the show, Rakhi Sawant. This was after the latter claimed her 'crazy love' for Abhinav.

When asked if she will try to fix her relationship with Rakhi, she said, "Yes, I said, I wish to move on with a clean slate. All my relationships from here will evolve and I want to carry only the positive ones. And, for the bad ones, I have ended them in the house itself. The new story and new beginning will happen from here."

During her stint, Rubina, who married Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was on the verge of divorcing Abhinav before entering the reality show. On the show, she had shared that they were about to get divorced and had given each other time till November, and that is the reason they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu. After winning the show, she not only took the Bigg Boss trophy home but also won a whooping cash prize of Rs. 36 lakhs.

*Edited from an IANS report.