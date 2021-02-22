Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. While Rubina Dilaik was announced as the title winner, Rahul came out as the first runner-up. He says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial reality show.

Rahul, who says that he is elated to be a part of the final two, had a journey of over 140 days in the house. The grand finale took place on Sunday night.

The singer in an official statement said, "I never had any expectations from the day I entered the show. I just got into playing the game and received appreciation from everyone. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend.”

Rahul shares a love-hate relationship with the season's winner Rubina.

"We still don't know how our fights started. But, now, we have promised each other not to carry this negativity outside the house. We wish to remain cordial with each other. What happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. So, I don't think I want to have any sort of hate or arguments between us," he said.

*Edited from an IANS report