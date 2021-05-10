Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to claim that the platform has deleted her post where she spoke about demolishing COVID-19 after testing positive for the disease.

Taking a jibe at Instagram by saying there was a “COVID-19 fan club” on the platform, Kangana Ranaut said she didn’t think she would last more than a week here.

“Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week, (sic)” the actress wrote in her Story.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Twitter ban, calls social networking giant 'racist'

Earlier, Kangana had shared the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and added that she has isolated herself.

She wrote in the post, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive (sic).” She also attached a picture of herself.

She had also written that she will “demolish this virus” and asked people not to “give anything any power over them.” Kangana added an insensitive comment that COVID-19 was just a small time flu that got “too much press and was psyching few people.”

However, the actress has now said that this post was taken down.

She had written in the now deleted post, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid-19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev (sic).”

She continued to take digs at the social media platform on Monday by saying, “Instagram is most self-indulgent and bogus platform, it brings great satifaction to me that I get banned by all these platforms. Unless you are a disruptor or rebel what good is your life? Unless you ruffle some feathers, hurt egos, save lives, why are you even born? (sic)”

Kangana added in another Story that it will be “a medal of honour” if she got banned from Instagram because when she looked back, she would remember that she made them “uncomfortable” and asked them questions.

These developments come after Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended permanently after she posted controversial tweets about the violence in West Bengal when TMC won the Assembly elections.