Karan Patel took a dig at Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday over her comments on humans forcefully “drawing oxygen from the environment” for medical purposes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the television actor and stand-up comedian wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious stand up comedian this country ever produced.”

Kangana had earlier said on Twitter, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

In another subsequent tweet, Kangana wrote, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature.”

Later, the actress’ Twitter account was suspended permanently on Tuesday after she indirectly called for violence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tame Mamata Banerjee.” These comments came shortly after the Mamata-led TMC won the West Bengal Assembly elections and defeated BJP.

The Twitter account of Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel too was suspended permanently last year.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Karan has called out Kangana for her tweets. When she had earlier compared herself to Oscar-award winning actress Meryl Streep and Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Karan had quipped, “Upar wale ne inko bheja toh bheja, lekin inke bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja (God gave her brains, but does she know what to do with them).”

