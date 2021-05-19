Kangana Ranaut tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, adding that she has a lot to say about how she battled the virus but has been told ‘not to offend covid fan club’.

However, hours later Kangana posted a video, sharing that it was her sister who pushed her to share this video. In the five-minute-long video, Kangana spoke about her journey which included taking care of three aspects - physical, mental and emotional health.

Asking her fans to refrain from panicking, Kangana asked them to genuinely identify the issues. “When it comes to my physical health, I had pain in my throat, I was feeling a little fogginess in my head which was affecting my sense of taste and smell and there was a lot of weakness in my body. I took steam and that helped me with the fogginess in my head so I took it two-three times in a day. Kadha gave relief to my throat and I did a bit of stretching and easy asanas,” said Kangana.

When it comes to mental health, the actress shared that she did meditation and breathing exercises. “For emotional health, I listened to Hanuman Chalisa, Gayatri Mantra and chanted Om,” shared Kangana.



The actress concluded by saying that it is not very difficult to beat this virus, ‘just keep a positive attitude’. It is to be noted that Kangana had earlier called the virus a ‘small-time flu’ which ‘got too much press’ but later deleted it from Instagram.