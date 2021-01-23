Keerthy Suresh donned a boxy ensemble - grey tracks and shades - paired with sneakers that featured a technicolour ensemble. Where did she wear this you ask? She donned this relaxed and trendy outfit while flying to Dubai for the Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot. She will be seen in this film with none other than Mahesh Babu. Her fans were quite impressed with her sense of style and it was quite fitting for the occasion! She posted three images and wrote, “Travel mood.”



You can see the photos from her Instagram here:











While Mahesh Babu has already reached, Keerthy is heading to Dubai today for Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot. Mahesh and Namrata are there with their kids and also recently celebrated Namrata’s birthday there.



Keerthy also shared a post on social media where she cuddled her pet pooch Nyke and wrote, “Goodbyes are hard and with you, even harder, almost about every time I have to leave out of town for work! To more cuddles and snuggles upon my return, miss you baby. Everyday with you is hugging day!”