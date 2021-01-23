Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest video will urge you to get out of your 'chill mode' and sweat it out in the gym. She recently posted a video on Instagram that captures her working out with celebrity fitness enthusiasts - Hyderabad-based Kiran Dembla and Devimeena Sundaram. Her fans were happy to know that she has gained her strength after recovering from COVID-19.

She wrote with the exercise video, "You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday (sic)." Here's the video she posted on her Instagram:

Tamannaah had earlier tested positive for COVID in the early half of last October. She was admitted at a hospital in Hyderabad and was soon discharged as she recovered.

The diva is currently shooting for Seetimaarr in the City of Nizams- an upcoming Tollywood flick that stars Gopichand. She is also touted to be working for The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film Andhadhun with superstar Nithiin. It is said that she will be essaying the role Tabu played in the Hindi original. She will also be seen in the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.