Actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Saturday to address emerging, young actors and tell them about her brief but memorable role in the movie Baby that helped take her career forward.

She said, “Dear actors, Number of minutes don’t matter, the impact u leave with what u do in those minutes ...... matters :). 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for me FOR GOOD. Yours truly, Naam Shabana."

Responding to Taapsee’s tweet, actor Akshay Kumar praised her and said he was proud of her for her “upwards journey”. He wrote, "Absolutely! Always make the most of what you have...proud of you and your onwards and upwards journey :)."

After ‘Shabana’ in Baby, Taapsee reenacted her role in the film Naam Shabana that was released in 2017.

She emerged even more successful after she acted in Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan that was released in 2016. She also acted alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal, which hit the theatres in 2019.

Taapsee’s last movie was Thappad, which was released in 2020, in which she played the role of a wife who changes the course of her life after being slapped by her husband.

She will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays the role of an athlete.

Taapsee has been cast to play the role of cricketer Mithila Raj in the biopic, Shabhash Mithu. Her other upcoming projects are Haseen Dillruba and Loop Lapeta.