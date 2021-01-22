Actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Taapsee Pannu will soon appear together in the sports drama film Rashmi Rocket.

The film, which is currently being shot in Bhuj, Gujarat at the Rann of Kutch, is nearing completion.

Taapsee took to Instagram to share a still of the two of them from the movie. Priyanshu looked every bit dapper in the photo as he essayed the role of Gagan Thakur, an army man and partner to Taapsee’s on-screen character in Rashmi Rocket.

Coincidentally, Priyanshu’s role in the film is deeply close to his heart, owing to his real-life personal connection with the army. Priyanshu’s father had served in the Indian Army.

Priyanshu also said the movie was one of his most unique experiences at work and that there could not have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch.

"A large part of being an actor is experiencing new things constantly. I love this place. It's my first time here and while one could have read a lot about the mystical beauty of the region, they can't imagine how pristine it's to be here," the actor said.

"The film itself is one of the most unique experiences at work and there couldn't have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch. It's been a blast through and through. The local cuisine, people and every nook of the place have me smitten these days," he added.

Talking about how he learned to sprint from Taapsee, he said, "I have always found myself drawn to more natural ways of staying fit. Sprinting is one of the most foolproof ways of being fit. I am so glad that I am a part of this film and I am grateful to be around someone who is as motivated as Taapsee."

Priyanshu described Taapsee as "extremely disciplined" with her workout regime and meals.

"Lately, I have started accompanying her to training. While I lack in her expertise, she has helped me learn the basics of sprinting. I am inclined towards learning it well and making it a part of my own regimen.

“This film has changed my perspective in many ways but the most significant change is simply the approach to kick off a new workout style," he said.