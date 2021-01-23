Varun Dhawan and his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot this Sunday. Even though the couple and their families had kept all the wedding preps undercover, they couldn’t hide it for too long. Now Bollywood’s who’s who descending at the Mansion House, the venue for the wedding, at Alibaug, everyone is looking forward to a grand wedding.



While there are reports that Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are on the guest list, we take a look at guests who have arrived and are on the way to the wedding destination:



Designer Manish Malhotra arrived earlier on Saturday afternoon at the venue. It is reported that the ace Bollywood designer has created the wedding attires for the couple. Natasha will be dressed in a gold and beige lehenga by Manish.



Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan who has directed Varun in hits such as Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, arrived earlier in the day at Mansion House. Shashank is a dear friend of the groom.



Superstar Salman Khan who is a close friend of the Dhawan family is believed to have pushed the shoot of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, as per media reports. Buzz is that Salman wanted to finish the shoot of Antim before he takes a break for Varun’s wedding on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the sibling duo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly prepping for their dance number for Varun and Natasha’s sangeet ceremony.