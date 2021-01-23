Talk show legend Larry King passed away on Saturday, aged 87. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after testing COVID-19 positive.



The news of King's death, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre here, was shared via a statement posted online by his Ora Media company.



The statement read: "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King. For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's may thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."



"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions," the statement added.



"He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief...Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family," the statement further read.



The statement also said that funeral services and a memorial service would be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who "ask for privacy at this time".



Over the years, King faced health issues including lung problems and prostate cancer.