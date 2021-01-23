Sara Ali Khan's Instagram feed has become the talking point among netizens as her pictures in a pale blue bikini against the backdrop of clear blue waters of Maldives, are giving people some serious vacay and fashion goals.



We hear that she is currently holidaying at Maldives with her mum and brother - Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After a boho chic ensemble she donned in the evening, the Bollywood diva looked like an absolute stunner in a bikini. Her fans were all praises about the pretty picture she painted! Known for her limerick-like captions, the Simbaa actress said, “Sky above, Sand below ...Live in the moment- Go with the flow.” Here's the image on her social media:







She also posted an image with her mum as they set out for dinner and her Instagram stories suggest she's been having a rather wholesome vacay by the beach, indulging in some delicious pizza too!



The B’towner was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and reports suggest that she is busy shooting for Atrangi Re with superstars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Maldives could have been a much required break for the actress.



