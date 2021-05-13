Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to praise the nurses who had taken care of him when he was hospitalised as a precaution against COVID-19, on account of International Nurses Day.

Akshay Kumar said on Twitter, “When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Check out his tweet here:

Akshay Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 five days after he began the shoot for his upcoming film Ram Setu. He was then admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

After he was discharged from the hospital, his wife, actor and author Twinkle Khanna had shared a caricature of the two of them on Instagram and said it was good to have him back at home. She had written as the caption, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:

Akshya Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Other celebrities who thanked nurses on International Nurses Day include actors Abhishek Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and actress Keerthy Suresh.