It’s the International Nurses Day and celebrities from across different film industries in India have been sharing wishes for the frontline workers who have been working tirelessly, dealing with the deadly COVID-19 in India.



Here’s a look at what celebs had to say about the nurses on International Nurses Day:

Abhishek Bachchan posted video that captures the experiences and sacrifices that nurses have to go through to fulfil their duties, while working on the frontline dealing with COVID-19.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote as the caption, “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all. (sic).”





Actress Keerthy Suresh tweeted her wishes and posted, “For the hours of hardwork, dedication, selflessness and care. You’ve nursed us back to health, you’ve made us stronger and you’ve fought this war at the forefront tirelessly! No gratitude would ever be enough. Thank you! #ThankYouNurses #InternationalNursesDay (sic).”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu aka Prince Mahesh tweeted a long thread thanking nurses for their services. He started by tweeting, “This one is for all our nurses on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 second wave under such difficult circumstances... Your extraordinary contribution is unparalleled (sic).” He then went onto say, “A big thank you for healing the world with your compassion, empathy and strength..for teaching us never to lose hope. We stand together in support and gratitude now and always (sic).” He concluded by adding, “The COVID-19 second wave has been a challenging ordeal for all of us. Let's all be responsible. I urge you all to stay home and follow the lockdown protocols in our state (sic).”

Sandalwood’s superstar, Kiccha Sudeep tweeted, “Any line wil be an understatement if one needs to express how mch these noble souls have been dedicating their lives to serving us by exposing themselves to wat we all are trying to stay away from. Wat would we do without u all. Salutes to the All Nurses across Globe (sic).”

Sarbjit actor Randeep Hooda thanked the nurses and tweeted, “Thank you for doing your best to nurse humanity back to health (sic).”

