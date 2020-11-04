In a webinar, Keerthy Suresh confirmed that she had lost a tremendous amount of weight for her upcoming movie, Miss India. The movie premieres on Netflix India on today and will be Keerthy’s second direct-OTT release after her Tamil film Penguin.

While there were fans who hailed Keerthy's 'fit and fine' avatar, there were some who expressed worry about her evident weight loss. Ahead of the release of Miss India, Keerthy clarified in a media interaction that she lost weight for this project as her character demanded it. “I started working out more after the release of Mahanati. Miss India is one of the reasons why I slimmed down a lot. The director had told me that I need to look slim so any dress would fit me,” Keerthy said.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India sees Keerthy play an entrepreneur who aspires to set up a chain of chai stores in a foreign country where coffee shops are popular.

Talking about her choice of working with a first-time director, the actress said. “This is director Narendra Nath’s first movie, but it didn’t matter to me. I weighed my options only by the script. His vision and passion are commendable. I loved the way he narrated the story. He has got attention to detail.”

Watch the trailer here:

