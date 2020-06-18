Chennai, June 18 (IANS): Makers of the upcoming digital release Penguin aim to keep the mystery element about the film intact until its release on June 19.



Ever since the trailer was launched, many fans have wondered who plays the villain in the film. Apparently, only a few people involved in the process of its filmmaking know who the actor is.



"I wanted to keep the element of mystery and thrill going throughout. For that purpose, none of the crew members also knew who the antagonist was, behind that mask," said the film's director Eshavar Karthic.

"We were shooting with a small team and it was even more difficult to maintain that suspense with less number of people."



"Everyone would be making a guess but no one knew. I wanted everyone to unfold the surprise at the end which made it all real with the thriller. Everyone was jumping when we were shooting the climax scene because they were so keen," he added.



Starring Keerthy Suresh, the Amazon Prime video release has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version too.