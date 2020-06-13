Hyderabad (IANS): Telugu star Nani shared a still from the first-day shoot of his upcoming film, V.



Nani shared the picture on Instagram. In the image, he sports a rugged beard, sunglasses and is seen smoking.



"Pic from the first day shoot of #V... Waiting for the day we will all watch it together... until then... stay safe," he wrote alongside the image.



V is an action thriller directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. It also features Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and Srinivas Avasarala.



V is Nani's 25th film and he will be portraying a negative role for the first time. The film was slated for a March release but has been pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.



Nani made his debut in 2008 with the hit film Ashta Chamma. He was then seen in films like Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Middle Class Abbayi and Jersey.