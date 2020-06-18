London, Jun 18 (PTI): Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly in negotiations with the producers of the James Bond film franchise to work on a spin-off following the iconic British spy's daughter, Mathilde.

It was recently revealed that Daniel Craig's Bond in No Time to Die has a five-year-old daughter named Mathilde, after the film's call sheet was sold on eBay.

The makers, who brought Golden Globe-winner Waller-Bridge on board to "spice up" the script of No Time to Die, now want her to offer ideas for a film focusing on Mathilde, as she trains to become a spy.

"Bond bosses are very excited about 007 having a daughter and creating a new franchise around her."

"It is likely to feature Bond conflicted over having to train her up as an ­assassin combined with Waller-Bridge's ­trademark black humour, shown in Killing Eve.

She might just offer ideas and co-produce as roles are yet to be decided, but the bosses are keen to give her a big part in the film's production, a revealed a source.

No Time to Die, which marks Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond, will hit the theatres in the UK on November 12 and in the US on November 20.