As Maharashtra eases the lockdown restrictions, reports have it that actor Akshay Kumar is back on the sets of his historical film Prithviraj at Yash Raj Films’ studio to shoot for the film. It is also reported that Akshay will be shooting for some VFX portions of the film. He will also be resuming shooting for Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan next month.

In Prithviraj, Akshay will be seen playing King Prithviraj Chauhan from the Chahamana dynasty. Recently, the film was in headlines for all the wrong reasons and Karni Sena demanded a change in the title of the film to Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj. They also demanded the screening of the film for the Rajput society before the release.

Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is backed by Yash Raj Films. The film will also mark the debut of Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World, who will be seen as Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently announced Bhumi Pednekar’s presence in another film Raksha Bandhan, which reportedly will go on floors in the third week of June. Post this, Akshay will return to the sets of Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.