Amazon Prime Video drops Shershaah's first song Raataan Lambiya 

The first track from the movie Shershaah, titled Raataan Lambiyan, that features the lead pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, was dropped by Amazon Prime Video earlier today. Sidharth and Kiara play Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively, and this song captures the romantic relationship the shared. Raataan Lambiyan features soulful lyrics and a soothing composition by Tanishk Bagchi along with mesmerizing vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth and Kiara in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. The film's trailer was launched earlier this week at a special event organised in Kargil on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The trailer has garnered 36 Mn views on YouTube. An Amazon Original film, Shershaah captures a part of martyr Capt Vikram Batra's life. Sidharth plays the Captain, while Kiara essays the role of Dimple, the former's fiance, a headstrong, independent, and modern woman who was the pillar of support for the brave martyr, Vikram Batra.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries on August 12, on Amazon Prime Video.