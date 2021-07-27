'Shershaah has changed me personally': Kiara Advani

At the trailer launch event of Shershaah, Kiara Advani expressed her gratitude to the brave army men and their families for their support and prayers.



The film, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient and Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, sees Kiara stepping into the shoes of his fiancee Dimple Cheema, a headstrong and independent woman who is regarded as the pillar of support for the brave martyr.



Addressing the Indian Army in Kargil, Kiara admitted being nervous. "Honestly speaking, I’m really nervous today because it's for the first time that I'm standing in front of the Indian Army and it's a huge honour," she added.



Further sharing that the film has changed her personally, Kiara added, "I don't think any amount of words would justify the gratitude that we all have in our hearts for each one of you, for all that you do. I would also like to take this moment to thank the families here, salute to you for your support, your prayers and for being the true pillars of support for the men and women in the army. There are some films which change you professionally, but then there are films that change you personally, Shershaah is that film for me."

The film, set in the 90s, also offers an insight into the age of innocent romance between the leading pair. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, one of the most awaited and anticipated on-screen pairings, can be seen sharing refreshing and crackling chemistry in the trailer of Shershaah.







Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.