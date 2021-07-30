Nithin Lukose's debut feature Paka to get a world premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival
Malayalam filmmaker Nithin Lukose's debut feature Paka (River of Blood) will premiere at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will be held from September 9-18 2021.
The world premiere of this film produced by Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda will be under the Discovery section of the festival.
The narrative follows two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with love. Paka is set in Wayanad, Kerala, and stars a host of actors. In a statement, Nithin says, "I'm delighted and honoured to see my directorial debut, Paka at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival. I was fascinated by the stories and myths my grandmother told me when I was young. Paka is a manifestation of that fascination. The idea was to tell a universal story that can appeal to the global audience while keeping the film rooted in the cultural attributes I grew up in."
NithinLukose was the first recipient of the #ResulPookuttyIIFAFoundatuonScholarship, and the entire crew of the movie. IIFA congratulated the director with a tweet that read, "Malayalam movie #Paka has been selected to be screened at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival! We send our best wishes to #NithinLukose, the first recipient of the #ResulPookuttyIIFAFoundatuonScholarship, and the entire crew of the movie."