Poovachal Khader, one of the Malayalam film industry's most prolific lyricist, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old was under treatment at a state-run Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he suffered a cardiac arrest past midnight.

It was in 1973 that Poovachal Khader entered the Malayalam film industry, and was actively working until 2011. In a career spanning over four decades, Poovachal Khader wrote lyrics for over 400 Malayalam films, featuring a total of 1,500 Malayalam film songs.



The 1970s and 80s saw him writing evergreen songs like Natha nee varum kalocha… (Chamaram), Shararaanthal thiri thaanu... (Kayalum Kayarum), Aadya samaagama lajjayil… (Ulsavam), Sindoora sandhyaykku mounam… (Choola), Ente janmam neeyeduthu… (Itha Oru Dhikkari), Etho janma kalpanayil… (Palangal), Naanamaavunno… (Aattakalasam), Poomaaname… (Nirakkoottu) and Anuraagini itha en… (Oru Kudakkeezhil).



Condoling the death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it a huge loss to the social milieu of the state.

"He will probably go down as the person who wrote the maximum lyrics for the film industry. He will be very badly missed," said Vijayan.

The last rites would be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram later today.