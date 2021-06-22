The second look poster for actor Vijay's Thalapathy 65 aka Beast has been unveiled

To mark actor Vijay’s 47th birthday today, production house Sun Pictures released the second-look poster of his 65th film, Beast.

Releasing the poster, Sun Pictures wrote on Twitter, “Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! (sic)”

Take a look at the poster here:

The second poster shows actor Vijay holding a bullet between his teeth, with a gun in his hands, and another one next to him. A fighter helicopter is also seen in the background, promising an action-packed film.

The second poster was dropped hours after the first one, which showed a brooding Vijay holding a shotgun with a mounted telescopic lens amid lots of smoke and what appears to be a tear gas canister in the background.

Over the last few years, it has become almost a tradition to reveal information about Vijay’s upcoming projects on his birthday.

The first look of the film went viral on social media hours after its release with netizens speculating various aspects of the poster, including the shotgun Vijay was seen holding. Read more about it here.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast will have Vijay and actress Pooja Hegde playing the lead roles. However, it’s not clear whether the actor will be playing the role of a police officer or a hitman in the movie. The film will see Pooja making a comeback in Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.