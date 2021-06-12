After the release of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the actor has been in the news not for all good reasons. While the buzz is still on, a report about his possible upcoming project has surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Salman may star in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Earlier this year, the reports were that the makers of the film have approached Salman and now another report suggests that the Race star may announce the film soon.

As per a report, the Hindi remake of Master will be produced by Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine India in association with Seven Screen Studios.

Salman was shown Master before the lockdown and he apparently had agreed to do the film but the lockdown slowed down the process. As per a report, a source close to the makers will meet Salman again, “Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director." The makers are also on the lookout for an A-lister to take on the role played by Vijay Sethupathi in Master. “By the month-end, the Khandaan will head to Goa for a vacation. If all goes well, after returning from the holiday, he will announce his new releases. Meanwhile, the producers of the Master remake are scouting for an A-list star who can reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman," a source was quoted by a daily.

For those unversed, Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, was a hit film that hit the screens in January 2021. Later, it was released on an OTT platform as well. The film revolves around an alcoholic professor named JD, played by Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of a gangster who goes against Thalapathy Vijay.

Presently, Salman is enjoying family time at his farmhouse in Panvel. He will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 lined up for shoot. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.