It seems Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is following his father’s footsteps. The star kid is making headlines this time over his party video with friends that surfaced on social media. The video sees Jason chilling and partying with friends in the car. He is seen recording a selfie video and grooving to the music with two other friends.

Jason is a student in Canada pursuing a course on filmmaking. As per reports he is also planning to follow his father and grandfather’s footsteps and enter the film industry. Jason had made a cameo appearance with his father Vijay in Vettaikaaran (2009) and his daughter Divya Shasha portrayed a small role as her father’s pre-teen daughter in Theri (2016).

Meanwhile, after the record-breaking blockbuster hit movie Master, Thalapathy Vijay flew to the USA to complete a few portions of his next Thalapathy 65 before the COVID 19-second wave lockdown. He is now busy finalising his next three films Thalapathy 66 directed by Vamshi Paidapally and Thalapathy 67 produced by Sri Thenandal Films.