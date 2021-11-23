Naga Chaitanya's first look from Bangarraju out

Fresh from the success of Love Story, actor Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in a socio fantasy entertainer titled Bangarraju. Directed by Kalyan Krishna, the film brings him and his father-actor Nagarjuna together for the second time after Manam (2014).



The makers have released the first look of Chaitanya from the film on the eve of his birthday. Dressed in a floral print yellow shirt and denim, Chaitanya aces the urban look.



Also starring Ramya Krishna and Kriti Shetty, Bangarraju is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016). The film is nearing completion and the makers are planning to release it for Sankranthi.