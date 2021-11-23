Chithirai Sevvaanam first look out; motion poster to be released soon

The first look of Chithirai Sevvaanam

The first look of Chithirai Sevvaanam, starring Samuthirakani, Pooja Kannan and Rima Kallingal, was released on Sunday.

Actor Dhanush released the first look on Twitter, while actor Mohanlal is set to release the motion poster of the film on Monday at 4 PM.

The film marks the directorial debut of popular stunt choreographer Silva. Notably, it also marks the film debut of Pooja Kannan, who is the younger sister of actor Sai Pallavi.

Chithirai Sevvaanam has music by Sam CS, lyrics by Vairamuthu, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Praveen KL.

Produced by director Vijay, the film is set to premiere on Zee5 on December 3.