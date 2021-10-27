Dhanush-Karthick Naren's Maaran opts for OTT release?

Social media is replete with speculations about the Dhanush-starrer Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren, skipping a theatre release and premiering on a streaming platform instead. However, an official announcement addressing the speculations is currently awaited. If rumours are proven true, it'll mark the Asuran-actor's second straight-to-streaming release post Jagame Thandhiram, which premiered on Netflix earlier this June.

In a similar vein, reports also suggest that the makers of Atrangi Re, Dhanush's Hindi outing, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, are mulling over opting for a direct digital release.

Also read: Happy birthday, Dhanush! The first look of Dhanush's ‘D43’ titled Maaran is out on his birthday

Said to be an investigative thriller, Maaran stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. The film also features Master Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar in supporting roles. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has Naane Varuven, The Grey Man, and Thiruchitrambalam in his slate of releases.