Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven goes on floors

The shooting of the forthcoming Dhanush-starrer, Naane Varuven, directed by Selvaraghavan, has finally begun today. Selvaraghavan made the news official by poster featuring Dhanush smoking a cigar.

It may be noted that the filmmaker had earlier announced that the film would go on floors on August 20. But the shooting got delayed due to undisclosed reasons.

Naane Varuven marks the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and Selvaraghavan after Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The film is being bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu through V Creations. Selvaraghavan's frequent collaborator, Arvind Krishna has been replaced by Saani Kaayidham-fame Yamini Yagnamurthy. Further details related to the cast and crew are currently under wraps.

Meanwhile, Dhanush's upcoming releases include the Hindi film, Atrangi Re, an untitled film with Karthick Naren, and the action thriller, The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers. Dhanush has also recently announced that he will be teaming up with his Karnan-director, Mari Selvaraj once again.

Selvaraghavan, on the other hand, is acting in Vijay-Nelson's Beast and Saani Kaayidham alongside Keerthy Suresh. On the direction front, he has announced sequels for Pudhupettai and Aiyirathil Oruvan, both starring Dhanush.