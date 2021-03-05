Actor Rege-Jean Page, who has acted in the Netflix series Bridgerton as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, has joined the cast of the Russo Brothers' new action thriller The Gray Man that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Indian actor Dhanush.

However, according to media reports, Page’s role in the upcoming film is currently unclear.

The project will be helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the duo behind four movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man, which is considered the biggest-budget feature film in Netflix’s history, will also star Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters.

Furthermore, the film marks Armas' reunion with Gosling, with whom she worked in 2017's Blade Runner 2049, as well as Evans, her co-star from Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit thriller Knives Out.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel with the same name, written by Mark Greaney. The titular character in the movie is Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling), a former CIA operative who later works as an assassin.

However, the killer becomes the prey when he is targeted by a former operative, played by Chris Evans, and ends up in a worldwide pursuit.

Sources said production for the movie might commence in Los Angeles in March 2021, and that Anthony and Joe will be producing the project through their AGBO banner.

Joe wrote the script, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely composing the final draft.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, will also be producers for the film.