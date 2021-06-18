As Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram is slated to release on Netflix today, we hear that the actor is all set to collaborate with Shekar Kammula for a trilingual movie. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will bankroll the film under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Reportedly, the movie will be shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will go on floors this year.

The Kollywood superstar is currently shooting The Gray Man in the USA. And, in a surprising move, the makers of the untitled project and the director took to their Twitter handles to share the news with their fans. Kammula in a post wrote, “Truly excited and charged. A star who enjoys his performance finds purpose in his performance - Dhanush. @dhanushkraja, Let’s do it once more. @SVCLLP, Happy to continue the association with Narayan Das K. Narang Gaaru n Puskur Ram Mohan Rao Gaaru.”

The Dhanush and Kammula collaboration is believed to be an edgy-entertainer and will be produced on a mass scale. The movie will likely target Pan-Indian audiences. The team is currently in talks with reputed working members of various languages and a top-notch technical team. The makers also announced that all the details about the project and the technical crew will be announced soon

On the work front, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram will be out on Netflix and Kammula has Love Story featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi slated to release this year.