Singer Dhee, who recently shot to fame with her single ‘Enjoy Enjaami,’ spoke about how she and her father, music director Santhosh Narayanan worked on the blockbuster hit song Rakita Rakita in Dhanush starrer Jagame Thanthiram.

The two of them spoke about it during a virtual discussion hosted by Netflix India ahead of the release of the film on June 18. Director Karthik Subbaraj too was part of the event.

Dhee admitted that the original tune and beat for Rakita Rakita composed by Santhosh had “not been so good.” She then came up with the current beat for the song, which ended up becoming a huge hit.

Santhosh Narayanan also explained the significance behind one of his lines in Rakita Rakita. “Andha naalu peraiyum idhuvaraikum paathadhilla naanu, enaku theva padra neram andha parade** ah kaanom (I haven’t seen those four people till now. But when I needed them, none of them were to be found).”

The line was a reference to a Tamil idiom, which spoke about people who gossip and give four different, unhelpful and unsought opinions about an individual’s personal issues.

Talking about this, Santhosh dropped a thought-provoking statement and said no one in society truly paid attention to an individual’s actions, and that it was our own perception of other people’s judgement that made us blow it up in our heads and give it too much importance.

The track currently has 70 million views on YouTube.

