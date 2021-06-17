Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi-starrer Jagame Thanthiram is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. In a virtual event hosted by Netflix, the makers and the star cast interacted with the media and fans on Thursday. The film’s lead actress Aishwarya spoke about her role, and how she bagged it.

“The audition for Jagame Thanthiram happened long back, I think in 2018. After that, he (director Karthik Subbaraj) said he was going to shoot (another) Rajinikanth’s film,” said the actress.

She explained that she initially thought she had not been selected in the audition. “When I heard him say that, I thought he was letting me down gently instead of saying, ‘I didn’t like your acting.’ But thankfully, he called me back in about a year, and we started working on Jagame Thanthiram. And then, the rest is history,” she added on a happy note.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is said to be playing the role of a UK citizen, who is also a Sri Lankan Tamil singer, in the movie. Karthik revealed that he had made the actress sing during the auditions, and was quite impressed with her.

The film has created a hype among fans for a number of reasons. The music tracks Rakita Rakita and Bujji are already big hits, and the combination of music director Santhosh Narayanan and director Karthik Subbaraj is something that the fans have been looking forward to. In addition to this, the casting of Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo as the antagonist in the film opposite the versatile actor Dhanush is definitely one of the biggest draw!

Jagame Thanthiram will release on Netflix on June 18.