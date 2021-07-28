Happy birthday, Dhanush! The first look of Dhanush's ‘D43’ titled Maaran is out on his birthday

On the occasion of actor Dhanush’s birthday, director Karthick Naren took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the first look poster of the much-awaited ‘D43’, which is Dhanush’s 43rd film.

Titled Maaran, the movie will be produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and will have GV Prakash Kumar as its music director.

Director Karthick Naren shared the poster and wrote, “His courage is his weapon. Proudly presenting the first look of #Maaran… Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir (sic).”

Maaran’s first look poster shows Dhanush with a menacing expression on his face and smashing another man’s head into a glass table. Dhanush is seen holding a screwdriver, while the other man has a gun in his hand. Incidentally, the pieces of glass show Dhanush with different expressions on his face.

Karthick Naren also wished the actor a happy birthday in another tweet, and said he owed it to Dhanush if he ended up “becoming a better filmmaker.” He shared a photo of the two of them from the sets of Maaran and wrote, “Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir. Everyday with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life #Maaran (sic).”

Also read: GoT actor James Cosmo wanted a dance number featuring him in Jagame Thanthiram, reveals director Karthik Subbaraj

Malavika Mohanan will play the female lead in Maaran, with Smruthi Venkat and Samuthirakani playing pivotal roles. Reports say that Master Mahendran too will be part of the cast and might play the role of the antagonist.

Sharfu and Suhas have written the script for the film, while lyricist Vivek will be making his screenwriting debut through the same.

The film is expected to be an action-thriller, with Dhanush and Malvika Mohanan playing the roles of investigative journalists.

Maaran is Karthick Naren’s third film, after the critically acclaimed Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and Mafia.

Dhanush has quite a few upcoming projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven and Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Aanand L Rai’s musical drama Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan, an untitled film with Ramkumar, Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, and another movie with Sekhar Kammula.