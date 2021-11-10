New schedule of Bangarraju begins in Mysore

The cast and crew of Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Bangarraju moved to Mysore on Monday, to begin a new schedule of the film.

The makers commenced the principal photography of the film in August in Hyderabad and the Mysore schedule will go on for a week.

Directed by Kalyan Krishna, the film also features Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Shetty and Ramya Krishna as the other leads.

The shooting of the film is moving at a rapid pace as it is expected to be completed by November.

Meanwhile, the makers have released the first song of the film, Laddunda, on social media. Bangarraju has music by Anup Rubens and the team is planning to release the film during Sankranthi next year.