Filming for Kangana Ranaut's maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru begins

We had previously reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be headlining Kangana Ranaut's maiden production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru. It has now been announced that the filming of the project has commenced. The film stars popular television actor Avneet Kaur, who earlier appeared in Qarib Qarib Singlle and Bandish Bandits, as the female lead.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline Adbhut

The makers have also unveiled the first look poster of the film, featuring the lead actors in the wedding attire. Sai Kabeer, who earlier directed Kangana in the 2014 film, Revolver Rani, will be helming Tiku Weds Sheru.

Bankrolled by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films, the film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

On the acting front, Kangana has the actioner Dhaakad and Tejas in her pipeline, while Nawazuddin will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen, and Heropanti 2.