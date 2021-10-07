Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline Adbhut

Actor Nawazuddin Siddique is set to play the lead role in the supernatural thriller, Adbhut. To be directed by Sabbir Khan, known for directing Heropanti and Baaghi, the film will feature Diana Penty, Rohan Mehra and Shreya Dhanwanthary of Scam 1992-fame in prominent roles. Nawazuddin officially announced the development while sharing a short teaser of the film on his social media handles.

"The Adbhut journey begins! It will be a thrilling process of exploring such a character with director Sabbir Khan. Looking forward to this," Nawazuddin wrote, adding that the filming of the project has kickstarted. Bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, the film marks the second collaboration between Nawazuddin and Sabbir after the 2017 outing, Munna Michael.

On the other hand, Sabbir is awaiting the release of Nikamma, starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dasani, and Shirley Setia in the lead roles, while Nawazuddin has multiple projects, including Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Heropanti 2 in his slate.