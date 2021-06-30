Bigg Boss is a no-new name to the television industry. Even the Telugu version of the show has always topped the TRP charts. Such is the impact of the show that some of the contestants from the house, including Kaushal Manda (season 2 winner) and Abijeet (season 4 winner) have not only garnered a strong fan base and but have also bagged several movie projects.



After a successful season four, the showrunners are all set for a new season. And, while the makers are finalising the list of contestants, questions on who will host season 5 are doing the rounds. Earlier, it was reported that Akkineni Nagarjuna will take the job for the third time in a row. But, now it appears that Nagarjuna will be replaced by Rana Daggubati as the host as the Wild Dog star has prior movie commitments.



When it comes to the Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati, he has previously hosted the talk show, No. 1 Yaari, which received a positive response from audiences. And, his fans believe that Rana can easily pull this off with his witty and charismatic personality. Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the actor’s team or the show’s makers is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Rana has Virata Parvam and is also working on the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum alongside Pawan Kalyan.