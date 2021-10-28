Vijay Kanakamedala to direct Naga Chaitanya?

Director Vijay Kanakamedala, who made an impressive debut with Allari Naresh-starrer Naandhi, has bagged a big project. Reports suggest that he will be teaming up with Naga Chaitanya for an action entertainer. "Chaitanya liked the basic storyline narrated by Vijay and he had asked the director to come up with a complete script. The bound script is ready and Vijay will meet Chaitanya for a detailed narration soon," says a source.



The untitled film will be bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. Meanwhile, Chaitanya, who was last seen in Love Story, is currently working for Vikram K Kumar's Thank You and Kalyan Krishna's Bangarraju. He also has a film each with director Nandini Reddy and Sukumar in the pipeline.