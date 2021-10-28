Adah Sharma speaks about her movie Aisa Waisa Pyaar and her love for dogs

Adah Sharma is back on screen with Aisa Waisa Pyaar, which shows a completely new side of her. While the rom-com is a break from her usual spooky and action-packed films, the actor loves the fact that she got to act against a dog as her lead hero.



“You must have seen a love story between a boy and girl, but here is a love story between a dog and bitch. This is so different from what I have been doing. For instance, Commando was an action film and 1920 a horror film. Aisa Waisa Pyaar is a nice, sweet, romantic comedy. I have never had a dog as a lead hero. It was so much fun,” she says. The film released on Wednesday on Eros Now.



Talking about her life post lockdown, she says, “I am one of those fortunate people, who got the chance to work immediately after the lockdown. I hope this pandemic teaches us to be grateful for all the things that we have. I am someone who looks at the bright side of things.



Through the lockdown, people have consumed a lot of content and they will not accept mediocre stuff. Everyone has to up their game and produce better content. I think that this is a very good thing as it will help us all to push our creativity to its best.”



Adah will also be seen in Commando 4, in which she plays Bhavana Reddy. She also has two Telugu films in the pipeline — one is a rom-com with Nani called, Meet Cute, and the other is an action film. There are a few web series too awaiting her.



Adah’s love for animals is evident in her social media posts. The actor supports the cause by not eating meat. “I am a pure vegetarian since birth and I advocate this for a happy, healthy lifestyle. I am affiliated with PETA and other animal rights organisations too,” she says.