Bheemla Nayak not to release on OTT, confirms producer

The producer of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak has released a statement that their film will not skip a theatrical release as speculated by a section of media. On Twitter, S Naga Vamsi, the producer of Bheemla Nayak wrote:

Read the tweet here

A remake of the Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the film is being directed by Saagar K Chandra and also features Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh as other leads.



The story of Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the battle of egos between a police officer named Ayyappan Nair, played by Biju Menon, and an ex-Havildar named Koshy Kurien, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. While Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Biju Menon's role, Rana reprises Prithviraj's character.



The shooting of the film is nearing completion and the team is determined to wrap up the entire production works by December and release the film on January 12. The film has music by SS Thaman and dialogues and screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas.