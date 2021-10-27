Annaatthe trailer: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh promise a festive treat this Diwali

The trailer for Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu Sundar is finally out, and fans can’t keep calm! The trailer also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori, who are playing prominent roles in the film.

Annaatthe’s trailer, which was released by Sun Pictures on social media on Wednesday, promises an action-packed commercial entertainer set in a rural area, with Rajinikanth in all his family-man-slash-vigilante glory.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer hints at a cheeky, humorous but at the same time, equally fierce and protective Rajinikanth, who plays the role of a village president named Kaalaiyan. It begins with Rajinikanth's voiceover that says, “You are not known by your wealth or the fear that people around you have. It’s your deeds and your words that define you.”

We then see Kaalaiyan portray the role of an overprotective and loving brother who dotes on his sister, played by Keerthy Suresh. Cue the entry of Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu, who are playing the antagonists in the story, with a desire for vengeance against Rajinikanth. It also appears that our protagonist will be travelling to Kolkata at some point after his sister gets into trouble.

Directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is all set for a theatrical release on November 4 (Diwali). The film has its tracks composed by D Imman, one of which was sung by late veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Interestingly, Annaatthe marks Siva’s and music composer D Imman’s maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. Siva had last directed actor Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam, which ended up being a massive hit.