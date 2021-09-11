Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe motion poster out, Thalaivar looks absolutely stylish as always

The motion poster for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe, which was released on September 10, has sent fans into a frenzy with its spectacular visuals.

The poster begins with a voiceover of Rajinikanth describing a murder in a graphic manner, while the visuals show a classic bike leaving a trail of gravel in its wake. We then see a car’s window shattering, followed by Rajinikanth riding a bike while holding a burning machete in one hand. The car, now behind him, goes up in flames.

Then, we see our Thalaivar’s complete look — a faded veshti and brown shirt. He is seated on a Royal Enfield bike with the same machete in hand. Interestingly, the number plate on the bike reads, ‘WB 03 SS 1212,’ making a reference to the Superstar’s birth date — December 12. Director Siva appears to be going back to the setting of West Bengal after actor Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam in 2015.

Another shot of Rajinikanth walking with a fierce look on his face follows.

The video went viral on social media within minutes of its release.

The first look poster of Annaatthe was also released earlier in the day. The poster featured Rajinikanth in traditional attire, with a crisp white veshti and shirt. The ‘Thalaivar’ struck a stylish pose, as his sunglass-clad face looked towards the sky.

The poster seemed to capture the vibe of festival underway, with temple bells all around and machetes at the bottom of the poster. Guardian deities could also be seen in the background, with some of them appearing to be Lord Ayyanar.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe’s music has been composed by D Imman. The cast includes Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh playing the lead roles alongside Rajinikanth.

Annaatthe is scheduled for release in theatres on November 4 this year.